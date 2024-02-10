Air Force destroys 23 of 31 Russian Shahed drones

The Russians have attacked Ukraine with 31 Shahed-136/131 UAVs on the night of 9-10 February. Ukrainian air defence has managed to destroy 23 of them.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Details: The Russians launched drones from the town of Balaklava and Cape Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea) and Kursk Oblast (Russia).

As a result of the combat work, 23 Shahed drones were destroyed within Odesa and Kharkiv oblasts.

The Russians mostly targeted Odesa and Kharkiv oblasts.

Anti-aircraft units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defence Forces, as well as electronic warfare equipment, were involved in repelling the air attack.

