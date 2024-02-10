All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air Force destroys 23 of 31 Russian Shahed drones

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 10 February 2024, 07:28
Air Force destroys 23 of 31 Russian Shahed drones
Number of downed Shahed drones. Infographic: Ukraine’s Air Force

The Russians have attacked Ukraine with 31 Shahed-136/131 UAVs on the night of 9-10 February. Ukrainian air defence has managed to destroy 23 of them.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Details: The Russians launched drones from the town of Balaklava and Cape Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea) and Kursk Oblast (Russia).

Advertisement:

As a result of the combat work, 23 Shahed drones were destroyed within Odesa and Kharkiv oblasts.

The Russians mostly targeted Odesa and Kharkiv oblasts.

Anti-aircraft units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defence Forces, as well as electronic warfare equipment, were involved in repelling the air attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: droneswarUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia

Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP

Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo

All News
drones
Air-raid warnings issued twice overnight in Odesa Oblast as Russia attacked it with drones
Threat of UAVs reported in Ukraine's south, Odesa Oblast under attack
Ukrainian drones struck Russian oil refineries, Security Service source confirms
RECENT NEWS
04:10
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts
00:36
Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support
00:34
More than 40 soldiers were wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November
00:08
Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia
23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
23:01
Pentagon explains it continues to supply weapons to Ukraine under past contracts
22:27
Avdiivka Coke Plant still on fire, several Ukrainian soldiers captured
22:06
France to give Ukraine up to €3 billion in military aid in 2024 within new security deal
All News
Advertisement: