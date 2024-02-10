All Sections
Russians attack Odesa Oblast with 3 waves of drones, wounding 4 civilians

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 10 February 2024, 09:14
Russians attack Odesa Oblast with 3 waves of drones, wounding 4 civilians
Photo: Getty Images

Russian occupiers attacked Odesa Oblast three times with attack drones on the night of 9-10 February. Four people were injured.

Source: Odesa Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians launched the first wave of drones on Odesa. All nine Shahed drones were destroyed by air defence units.

However, the debris of one of the downed UAVs damaged a technical building of the port infrastructure, and one of the company's employees was wounded; he is in hospital.

The Russians launched the second and third waves of attack drones at the Danube port infrastructure.

Air defence forces destroyed 12 drones.

Three people were injured; all of them were employees of port companies. The men received numerous shrapnel wounds and mine-blast injuries. All of them were taken to hospital, and one is in a serious condition.

The Russians also struck at the civilian infrastructure of Izmail: the technical premises of industrial and service facilities were destroyed, and the road surface, lorries and cars were damaged. In addition, windows were smashed in several residential buildings, and facades and roofs were damaged. The attack also caused a fire in a private house and garage as a result of the falling debris from the downed drone in Izmail district.

