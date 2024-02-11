Guerrillas discover Russian radar station in Crimea
Sunday, 11 February 2024, 00:34
Ukrainian guerrillas discovered a radar station Protivnik-GE in Crimea.
Source: ATESH guerrilla movement on Telegram
Details: According to their information, the station is located southwest of the airfield of the temporarily occupied Dzhankoy.
The station detects air targets and transmits information to the air defence covering the airfield. Location coordinates of the station: 45.6934554, 34.3966575.
The ATESH guerrillas note that this did not save the Russians from airstrikes on the facility.
