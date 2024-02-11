All Sections
Supplying Ukrainian regions with radio-electronic warfare systems is one of key priorities for 2024 – Zelenskyy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 11 February 2024, 20:23
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Strengthening mobile firing groups and supplying more Ukrainian regions with radio-electronic warfare systems is among the key priorities for 2024.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, in the evening address

Quote: "Since the beginning of the year, 359 Shahed drones have been downed. The precision of our defenders who guard the skies, the work of radio-electronic warfare systems, and our partners’ support, which strengthens the air shield, are literally saving lives.

We are working to make our mobile firing groups even more efficient and provide even more Ukrainian regions with protective systems of radio-electronic warfare. This is one of the key priorities this year."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that since last evening until this morning alone, 40 Shahed drones, the majority of those launched by the Russians, have been destroyed.

"This result is almost entirely the achievement of our mobile firing groups. (The drones were destroyed) in different regions – in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts," Zelenskyy added.

Background:

  • Russian forces launched 45 Shahed loitering munitions from the settlements of Balaklava and Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea in an attack on Ukraine on the night of 10-11 February. Ukrainian air defence forces intercepted and destroyed 40 Russian Shaheds.
  • Serhii Naiev, the-then Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that mobile fire groups shot down 5 out of 10 targets destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Kyiv front. 

