Half of Shahed UAVs launched in Kyiv's direction was shot down by mobile air defence groups ​​

Mobile fire groups shot down 5 out of 10 targets destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Kyiv front while defending against the Russian Shaheds' strike on the night of 10-11 February.

Source: Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Details: Mobile groups armed with anti-aircraft guns and heavy machine guns.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The enemy is constantly trying to break through our defence, involving all types of weapons.

But the defenders of the Ukrainian sky daily hamper the insidious plans of the enemy."

Background:

Russian forces launched 45 Shahed loitering munitions from the settlements of Balaklava and Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea in an attack on Ukraine on the night of 10-11 February. Ukrainian air defence forces intercepted and destroyed 40 Russian Shaheds.

Support UP or become our patron!