All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Half of Shahed UAVs launched in Kyiv's direction was shot down by mobile air defence groups ​​

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 11 February 2024, 09:22
Half of Shahed UAVs launched in Kyiv's direction was shot down by mobile air defence groups ​​
Photo: Serhii Naiev

Mobile fire groups shot down 5 out of 10 targets destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Kyiv front while defending against the Russian Shaheds' strike on the night of 10-11 February.

Source: Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Details: Mobile groups armed with anti-aircraft guns and heavy machine guns.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The enemy is constantly trying to break through our defence, involving all types of weapons.

But the defenders of the Ukrainian sky daily hamper the insidious plans of the enemy."

Background:

Russian forces launched 45 Shahed loitering munitions from the settlements of Balaklava and Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea in an attack on Ukraine on the night of 10-11 February. Ukrainian air defence forces intercepted and destroyed 40 Russian Shaheds.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: air defenceArmed ForcesShahed drone
Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia

Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP

Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo

All News
air defence
Norway plans to send Ukraine more NASAMS air defence systems
Pentagon vows that US will keep supplying weapons to Ukraine's air defence forces
Air defence activated in Odesa and Chornomorsk
RECENT NEWS
07:34
Defenders kill over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks
04:38
Russians claim drone attack
04:10
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts – video
00:36
Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support
00:34
More than 40 soldiers were wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November
00:08
Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia
23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
23:01
Pentagon explains it continues to supply weapons to Ukraine under past contracts
All News
Advertisement: