Ukrainian Air Force downs 40 Shaheds out of 45 overnight

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 11 February 2024, 07:34
Ukrainian Air Force downs 40 Shaheds out of 45 overnight
Photo: Ukraine’s Air Force

Russian forces launched 45 Shahed loitering munitions from the settlements of Balaklava and Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea in an attack on Ukraine on the night of 10-11 February. Ukrainian air defence forces intercepted and destroyed 40 Russian Shaheds.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The Russian drones in question were destroyed over Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson oblasts.

Units of anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Air Force and Defence Forces, and electronic warfare systems were involved in repelling the Russian attack.

Subjects: Shahed dronedroneswarUkraine's Air Force
