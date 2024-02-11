Ukrainian Air Force downs 40 Shaheds out of 45 overnight

Russian forces launched 45 Shahed loitering munitions from the settlements of Balaklava and Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea in an attack on Ukraine on the night of 10-11 February. Ukrainian air defence forces intercepted and destroyed 40 Russian Shaheds.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The Russian drones in question were destroyed over Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson oblasts.

Units of anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Air Force and Defence Forces, and electronic warfare systems were involved in repelling the Russian attack.

