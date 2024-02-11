White House calls Trump's threats to encourage Russian aggression against allies "appalling"

The White House has responded to recent statements by US President Donald Trump, who had threatened to "encourage Russia" to attack NATO member states who failed to meet financial obligations to the alliance.

Source: White House spokesman Andrew Bates, writes Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Encouraging invasions of our closest allies by murderous regimes is appalling and unhinged – and it endangers American national security, global stability, and our economy at home," Bates warned in a statement.

Advertisement:

He added that under President Joe Biden, "NATO is now the largest and most vital it has ever been."

During a rally in South Carolina, Trump recalled how, during his presidency, he threatened to "encourage Russia" to attack NATO members who failed to meet their financial obligations to the Alliance.

Background: In early January, the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, stated that Donald Trump, then-president of the United States, informed European citizens that the United States would withdraw from NATO and that Europe should not expect US help in the event of a war.

In response, Trump stated that NATO countries began spending "billions and billions" of dollars on collective defence following his threats.

Support UP or become our patron!