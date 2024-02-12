Armed Forces of Ukraine defeated 790 Russian soldiers and destroyed 21 armoured personnel carriers over the past day
Monday, 12 February 2024, 08:10
Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine. Over the past day alone, the Defence Forces killed 790 Russian troops and destroyed 10 tanks and 6 artillery systems.
Source: General Staff on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 395,990 (+790) military personnel;
- 6,416 (+10) tanks;
- 11,977 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;
- 9,481 (+6) artillery systems;
- 981 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 666 (+0) air defence systems;
- 332 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 7,302 (+45) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 1,882 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 24 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 12,599 (+7) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,514 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
