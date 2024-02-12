Armed Forces of Ukraine defeated 790 Russian soldiers and destroyed 21 armoured personnel carriers over the past day

Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine. Over the past day alone, the Defence Forces killed 790 Russian troops and destroyed 10 tanks and 6 artillery systems.

Source: General Staff on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 395,990 (+790) military personnel;

6,416 (+10) tanks;

11,977 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;

9,481 (+6) artillery systems;

981 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

666 (+0) air defence systems;

332 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

7,302 (+45) strategic and tactical UAVs;

1,882 (+1) cruise missiles;

24 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

12,599 (+7) vehicles and tankers;

1,514 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!