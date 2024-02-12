All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Armed Forces of Ukraine defeated 790 Russian soldiers and destroyed 21 armoured personnel carriers over the past day

Iryna BalachukMonday, 12 February 2024, 08:10
Armed Forces of Ukraine defeated 790 Russian soldiers and destroyed 21 armoured personnel carriers over the past day
Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine. Over the past day alone, the Defence Forces killed 790 Russian troops and destroyed 10 tanks and 6 artillery systems.

Source: General Staff on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 395,990 (+790) military personnel;
  • 6,416 (+10) tanks;
  • 11,977 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 9,481 (+6) artillery systems;
  • 981 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 666 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 332 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 7,302 (+45) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 1,882 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 24 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 12,599 (+7) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,514 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russia
Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia

Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP

Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo

All News
Russia
Musk denies direct or indirect sale of Starlink to Russia
Shahed drone wreckage found in Moldova after Russian attack on Ukraine – photo
Russia has recruited up to 15,000 Nepalis to fight against Ukraine – CNN
RECENT NEWS
07:34
Defenders kill over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks
04:38
Russians claim drone attack
04:10
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts – video
00:36
Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support
00:34
More than 40 soldiers were wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November
00:08
Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia
23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
23:01
Pentagon explains it continues to supply weapons to Ukraine under past contracts
All News
Advertisement: