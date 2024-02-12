All Sections
Those complicit in the spoiling of Ukrainian grain on Polish border must be held accountable – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

European PravdaMonday, 12 February 2024, 17:17
Dmytro Kuleba. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has responded to the incident on the Polish-Ukrainian border which resulted in the spoiling of Ukrainian grain.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter (X)

Details: Kuleba said that the spoiling of Ukrainian grain on the Polish border was "unacceptable" and stressed that any farmer "should know how much hard work it takes to produce grain, especially during wartime".

"For the sake of friendly Ukrainian-Polish relations, the perpetrators of this provocation must be held to account," Kuleba said.

Background:

  • Farmers from all around Poland started a new protest action on Friday, 9 February. It will see Polish-Ukrainian border checkpoints and roads leading to them blocked, and is expected to last for 30 days.
  • On 11 February, Polish agrarians protesting near the checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border spilled grain from three Ukrainian lorries on the ground.
  • The Ukrainian Embassy in Poland said it expects a strong reaction from Poland after the incident at the border, where protesting farmers spilled grain from Ukrainian lorries.

Subjects: Foreign Affairs MinistrygrainPoland
