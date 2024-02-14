Russians attack Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, second time in a night: Hospital destroyed – photo, video

The Russians attacked Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, for the second time on the night of 13-14 February. One person was injured, and about 100 hospital patients are being evacuated to other cities.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Details: According to Filashkin, around 01:00 (Kyiv time), the city was subjected to another attack – a hospital building was damaged.

Advertisement:

He noted that there were probably three people under the rubble, including a child. The authorities are transporting about 100 Selydove hospital patients to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad hospitals.

Rescue workers, police, and local authorities are working on the site.

They are conducting search operations, extinguishing a fire in an area of 60 square metres, and evacuating patients from damaged premises.

Twenty-seven personnel and six pieces of equipment are involved in the work.

У ніч на 14 лютого окупанти вдруге обстріляли Селидове у Донецькій області. Поранено одну людину, близько 100 пацієнтів лікарні евакуйовують у інші міста. pic.twitter.com/3AqF6slUhM — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) February 14, 2024

Background: The Russians attacked Selydove late in the evening on 13 February. They hit a 5-storey building: 12 apartments in one of the entrances were completely destroyed, and people were under the rubble.

Support UP or become our patron!