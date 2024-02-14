Russians kill 7 civilians and injure 23 more in one day
At least 7 civilians were killed and 23 more were injured on 14 February as a result of Russian aggression.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration
Details: The Russians killed three people in one day in Donetsk Oblast, namely in the city of Selydove. Another 14 people in the oblast were injured.
A person was killed and another six were injured in Kherson Oblast in a day due to Russian aggression.
A 66-year-old resident of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was killed in an attack.
A 61-year-old woman died from blast injuries as a result of artillery shelling on the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, and another 50-year-old woman was injured.
Russian weapons killed a 64-year-old man in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Two 53-year-old men were injured.
