3 people, including child, killed in Russian attack on Selydove

A hospital in Selydove after the Russian attack. Photo: Selydove City Military Administration

Three people have been reported to be killed and 12 more injured in a Russian attack on the city of Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, on the night of 13-14 February.

Source: Selydove City Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Russian occupation forces targeted civilian facilities in the city of Selydove.

As a result, 12 residents were injured, including 4 children.

Three civilians were killed, including one child.

Nine apartment buildings and the central city hospital were damaged.

Background:

Russian forces attacked the city of Selydove late on the evening of 13 February. They hit a 5-storey building, destroying 12 flats in one of the entrances, leaving people trapped under the rubble.

The Russians attacked Selydove in Donetsk Oblast for the second time on the night of 13-14 February. One person was injured and about 100 hospital patients were evacuated to other cities.

