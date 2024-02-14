3 people, including child, killed in Russian attack on Selydove
Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 06:56
Three people have been reported to be killed and 12 more injured in a Russian attack on the city of Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, on the night of 13-14 February.
Source: Selydove City Military Administration on Telegram
Details: Russian occupation forces targeted civilian facilities in the city of Selydove.
As a result, 12 residents were injured, including 4 children.
Three civilians were killed, including one child.
Nine apartment buildings and the central city hospital were damaged.
Background:
- Russian forces attacked the city of Selydove late on the evening of 13 February. They hit a 5-storey building, destroying 12 flats in one of the entrances, leaving people trapped under the rubble.
- The Russians attacked Selydove in Donetsk Oblast for the second time on the night of 13-14 February. One person was injured and about 100 hospital patients were evacuated to other cities.
