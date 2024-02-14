All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


3 people, including child, killed in Russian attack on Selydove

Ivashkiv Olena, Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 14 February 2024, 06:56
3 people, including child, killed in Russian attack on Selydove
A hospital in Selydove after the Russian attack. Photo: Selydove City Military Administration

Three people have been reported to be killed and 12 more injured in a Russian attack on the city of Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, on the night of 13-14 February.

Source: Selydove City Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Russian occupation forces targeted civilian facilities in the city of Selydove.

Advertisement:

As a result, 12 residents were injured, including 4 children.

Three civilians were killed, including one child.

Nine apartment buildings and the central city hospital were damaged.

Background: 

  • Russian forces attacked the city of Selydove late on the evening of 13 February. They hit a 5-storey building, destroying 12 flats in one of the entrances, leaving people trapped under the rubble.
  • The Russians attacked Selydove in Donetsk Oblast for the second time on the night of 13-14 February. One person was injured and about 100 hospital patients were evacuated to other cities.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastattackwarcasualties
Advertisement:

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

First group of Ukrainian pilots to complete F-16 training by summer

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians attack on 6 fronts, 71 clashes during day – General Staff
Russians attack Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, second time in a night: Hospital destroyed – photo, video
Civilians trapped under rubble, 12 flats destroyed after Russian forces hit high-rise building in Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
07:00
Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
All News
Advertisement: