Ukrainian Armed Forces explains why Russians spread fake news about strike on Selydove training ground

The Tavriia Operational Strategic Group has provided an explanation as to why the Russian propaganda machine launched a psyop about the alleged missile strike on a supposed training ground in the city of Selydove, injuring numerous Ukrainian soldiers.

Source: Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson of the Tavriia Defence Forces

Quote: "This is not the first day that the enemy has been hitting this settlement with missiles and everything else with sufficient range.

[The official explanation is that] there may be some Azov fighters or other Ukrainian soldiers in the town. In reality, they [are hitting it] simply because it is the next Ukrainian town in the Pokrovsk district, further west of Avdiivka."

Details: Lykhovii listed the recent Russian attacks on Selydove.

In particular, the strikes on Thursday and Monday in Selydove killed 1 civilian and injured 10, including children. They also damaged schools, kindergartens, and more than 15 private residential buildings.

He stressed that on 13 February, the Russians opened heavy fire on Selydove and the settlements near it.

In particular, at 10:40, two 2-storey apartment buildings were damaged as a result of an attack with Uragan multiple launch rocket systems in the village next to Selydove.

After 20:00, an Iskander-M missile hit a field and the Selydove-Tsukuryne road, away from populated areas. There were no casualties or damage.

At 23:30, a 9-storey and a 5-storey residential building were hit. At least six people were wounded. A pharmacy caught fire.

At 01:00 on the night of 13-14 February, a Russian missile hit a 3-storey building of the therapeutic department of the Selydove Central City Hospital.

Quote: "Even before that, on the morning of 13 February, the Russians undertook a classic psyop – allegedly, they hit a 'training ground' filled with Ukrainian military personnel, including soldiers of the 3rd Assault Brigade, killing between 200 and 1,500 (...seriously?). [Kremlin media outlets derisively call this] 'the way the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine takes office'.

It is now safe to say that this Russian lie preceded the actual Russian missile strikes on Selydove and the surrounding area. Due to Russian incompetence, they ended up ‘firing blanks’ with the premature psyop. The Russians put the cart before the horse.

Our public relations department at the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group (Selydove is in the defensive line of our troop grouping) found it easy to interview the brigades of the Avdiivka and Donetsk fronts and debunk the false claims: there were no such losses or incidents in the Selydove area.

And when you think about it, what kind of 'training ground' would operate only 20 kilometres from the front line? What formations, what clusters? [Their lies are just implausible]. There aren’t even any military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Selydove, something which Moscow propagandists lied about."

