Russia losses more than 1,000 soldiers, 39 armoured vehicles and 66 artillery systems at contact zone
Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 08:26
Ukrainian troops killed about 1,060 Russian invaders and destroyed 4 Russian air defence systems, 9 tanks, 39 armoured combat vehicles, 66 artillery systems and 3 multiple-launch rocket systems over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 14 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 398,140 (+1,060) military personnel;
- 6,433 (+9) tanks;
- 12,043 (+39) armoured combat vehicles;
- 9,566 (+66) artillery systems;
- 984 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 671 (+4) air defence systems;
- 332 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 7,371 (+39) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 1,882 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 24 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 12,662 (+39) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,523 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
