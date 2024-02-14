All Sections
Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 14 February 2024, 08:26
Russia losses more than 1,000 soldiers, 39 armoured vehicles and 66 artillery systems at contact zone
Military equipment of the Separate Presidential Brigade. Photo: Ukraine's General Staff on Facebook

Ukrainian troops killed about 1,060 Russian invaders and destroyed 4 Russian air defence systems, 9 tanks, 39 armoured combat vehicles, 66 artillery systems and 3 multiple-launch rocket systems over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 14 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 398,140 (+1,060) military personnel;
  • 6,433 (+9) tanks;
  • 12,043 (+39) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 9,566 (+66) artillery systems;
  • 984 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 671 (+4) air defence systems;
  • 332 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 7,371 (+39) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 1,882 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 24 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 12,662 (+39) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,523 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.

