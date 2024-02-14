Russia losses more than 1,000 soldiers, 39 armoured vehicles and 66 artillery systems at contact zone

Military equipment of the Separate Presidential Brigade. Photo: Ukraine's General Staff on Facebook

Ukrainian troops killed about 1,060 Russian invaders and destroyed 4 Russian air defence systems, 9 tanks, 39 armoured combat vehicles, 66 artillery systems and 3 multiple-launch rocket systems over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 14 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 398,140 (+1,060) military personnel;

6,433 (+9) tanks;

12,043 (+39) armoured combat vehicles;

9,566 (+66) artillery systems;

984 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;

671 (+4) air defence systems;

332 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

7,371 (+39) strategic and tactical UAVs;

1,882 (+0) cruise missiles;

24 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

12,662 (+39) vehicles and tankers;

1,523 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

