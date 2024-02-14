All Sections
Ukraine undeterred by additional checks of grain passing through Poland

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 14 February 2024, 10:38
Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine is ready for additional inspections of grain sent through Polish territory to destinations further afield.

Source: Mykola Solskyi, Minister of Agrarian Policy, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast  

"This should be a non-issue. Let our colleagues check everything out. We are not afraid of inspections," the minister said in response to statements by Michał Kołodzeichak, Polish Deputy Agriculture Minister, that all Ukrainian grain will be subject to extra checks at the border due to allegedly being of poor quality.

The minister stressed that only a small amount of grain is exported through Poland because 90% of Ukrainian farmers have been exporting through seaports for the last three months.

In addition, Ukraine is constantly negotiating with Poland at various levels regarding the situation with the transportation of agricultural products.

"We are trying to help our partners resolve this issue. At the same time, we strongly condemn the provocations we saw on the border," Solskyi said. 

The minister added that in December last year, five million tonnes of grain, meal and oil were exported from Ukrainian ports, one million of which went via the Danube River, and almost one million tonnes of grist, oil and grain went through Ukrainian neighbours.

Background: On 20 February, Polish farmers will block all border crossings between Poland and Ukraine and access roads to railway transhipment stations and seaports.

