Over 100 journalists affected by Russia's full-scale invasion

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 14 February 2024, 13:47
Journalists killed in Russia's full-scale invasion. Сollage: RSF

The international organisation Reporters Without Borders (RSF, Reporters Sans Frontières) has estimated that more than 100 Ukrainian and foreign journalists accredited in Ukraine have suffered from Russian aggression over the two years of full-scale war in Ukraine.

Source: RSF website

Details: The organisation listed 11 journalists who were killed while working among those who suffered from the full-scale war. Two of them were killed in 2023, and nine more in 2022.  

At least 35 journalists were injured while working at the front line, in attacks on TV towers, media offices or hotels.

Two Ukrainian journalists are also missing in Russia. One of them is Viktoriia Roshchyna, a freelance journalist for Ukrainska Pravda, who has not been heard from since August 2023.

Dmytro Khyliuk, a journalist for the Unian news agency, is reported missing.

At least 12 journalists have been detained by Russia. In particular, the Russians are holding freelance journalist Iryna Danylovych, who worked with several Crimean media outlets.

Since 24 February 2022, according to the Institute of Mass Information, 233 Ukrainian media outlets have been forced to close.

Over the past two years, RSF has filed eight war crimes complaints simultaneously with the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, as well as two complaints with French courts. As part of these complaints, RSF documented more than 50 attacks on more than 100 journalists.

