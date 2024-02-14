All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Intelligence admits Telegram poses number of threats to national security

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 14 February 2024, 16:24
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence admits Telegram poses number of threats to national security
Andrii Yusov. Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Ukrainian intelligence has admitted that Telegram, one of the most popular messaging apps among Ukrainians, poses a number of threats to Ukraine's security and that solutions to this problem must be found.

Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, at an event at the Ukraine Media Centre – Ukrinform

Quote: "Regarding Telegram, the threats it poses to society are real. This isn’t about individual users or individual media that are represented on this platform – it’s about the platform itself.

Advertisement:

It contains a number of threats to our country’s information security, and not just its information security. Yes, this issue requires a response, and I think it will definitely happen."

Details: Yusov said that Ukraine is now building lines of communication with the administrations of all platforms, including Telegram, so as to work according to transparent rules in compliance with both Ukrainian law and international standards.

Quote: "With some people, it's easier to solve this problem, with others it's more difficult. With Telegram, it’s the hardest. This is ongoing work on many levels: both on the platform itself, by creating content to bust myths, explain and reach the target audience, and work in terms of regulating the activities of these platforms. All these measures are being taken, but there is still a lot of work to be done."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: defence intelligencecyber security
Advertisement:

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

First group of Ukrainian pilots to complete F-16 training by summer

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
defence intelligence
UK intelligence analyses potential use of Zircon missiles by Russia
Russia expects war with NATO over the next decade – Estonian intelligence
Russia buys Starlink equipment for military use through Arab countries
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
07:00
Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
All News
Advertisement: