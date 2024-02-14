Ukraine's Defence Intelligence admits Telegram poses number of threats to national security

Ukrainian intelligence has admitted that Telegram, one of the most popular messaging apps among Ukrainians, poses a number of threats to Ukraine's security and that solutions to this problem must be found.

Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, at an event at the Ukraine Media Centre – Ukrinform

Quote: "Regarding Telegram, the threats it poses to society are real. This isn’t about individual users or individual media that are represented on this platform – it’s about the platform itself.

It contains a number of threats to our country’s information security, and not just its information security. Yes, this issue requires a response, and I think it will definitely happen."

Details: Yusov said that Ukraine is now building lines of communication with the administrations of all platforms, including Telegram, so as to work according to transparent rules in compliance with both Ukrainian law and international standards.

Quote: "With some people, it's easier to solve this problem, with others it's more difficult. With Telegram, it’s the hardest. This is ongoing work on many levels: both on the platform itself, by creating content to bust myths, explain and reach the target audience, and work in terms of regulating the activities of these platforms. All these measures are being taken, but there is still a lot of work to be done."

