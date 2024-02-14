Russians storm Avdiivka over 25 times, 64 combat clashes recorded at front line

Russian soldiers launched attacks on eight fronts over the course of the day. The Ukrainian soldiers repelled over 25 attacks near Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast. Around 64 combat clashes were recorded in total at the front line.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 14 February

Details: On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were reported. Certain units of the Belarusian armed forces perform tasks along the border with Ukraine.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians maintain a military presence near the border, conduct sabotage and reconnaissance activities, attack settlements from Russian Federation territory, and increase the density of mine-explosive barriers along Ukraine's state border. Over 20 settlements suffered from Russian attacks, including Seredyna-Buda, Druzhba, Bachivsk, Volfyne, Volodymyrivka and Oleksandrivka in Sumy Oblast; and Udy, Strilecha, Vovchansk, Nesterne, Chuhunivka and Dvorichanske in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled a Russian attack near the village of Ivanivka, Kharkiv Oblast. About ten settlements were under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled a Russian attack near the village of Terny in Donetsk Oblast, where they attempted to breach Ukrainian defences. The Russian forces launched airstrikes on the settlements of Riznykivka, Kuzmynivka and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast. Over ten settlements were hit by Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Terny, Kolodiazi, Zakitne, Spirne and Pazeno in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s Armed Forces successfully repelled a Russian attack in the area of Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians attempted to improve the tactical situation. The occupying forces also conducted airstrikes in the settlements of Ivanivske and New-York in Donetsk Oblast. Artillery and mortar fire targeted approximately ten settlements, including Vasiukivka, Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Andriivka and New-York in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled over 25 Russian attacks in the area near Avdiivka, as well as three more near Sieverne and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians are still attempting to capture Avdiivka with the support of aviation. Russian invaders also carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Oleksandropil, Novooleksandrivka, Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Orlivka and Lastochkyne in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians also targeted around 20 settlements with artillery and mortars, in particular Oleksandropil, Keramik, Ocheretyne, Karlivka, Netailove and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s troops continue to hold back the Russian forces in Donetsk Oblasts’s Krasnohorivka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka, where the Russians have attempted to improve the tactical situation over 20 times with the support of aviation. Additionally, Russian forces launched airstrikes in the area of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast. The Russian artillery and mortar fire targeted Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Katerynivka and Yelyzavetivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled a Russian attack south of Zolota Nyva in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians launched airstrikes on Vodiane, Uhledar and Shevchenko settlements in Donetsk Oblast. Artillery and mortar attacks targeted about ten settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne and Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian troops repelled two Russian attacks in areas west of Verbove and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Russian invaders' aircraft attacked settlements in Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Artillery and mortar attacks targeted approximately 30 settlements, including Olhivske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Shcherbaky, Lobkove and Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group of Forces on the Kherson front, the Russians’ intention to oust Ukrainian units from bridgeheads on the Dnipro River’s left bank remains unchanged. During the day, the Russian forces made seven unsuccessful attempts to storm the Ukrainian troops' positions. Kherson and Mykhailivka, as well as Kizomys in Kherson Oblast, were particularly targeted by artillery and mortar fire.

During the day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine targeted ten clusters of Russian personnel and three anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of the Rocket Forces targeted six clusters of Russian personnel, five artillery pieces, two ammunition depots and three electronic warfare systems belonging to the Russian army.

