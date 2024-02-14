Russians kill 5 people and wound 3 more in multiple-launch rocket system attack on Donetsk Oblast – photo

Five people were killed and three injured by Russian forces using multiple-launch rocket systems in Kramatorsk and Volnovakha districts of Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Facebook

Details: At 14:20 on 14 February, Russian troops launched an attack on Mykolaivka. Preliminary data indicates that the Russians used the Tornado-S multiple-launch rocket system with cluster munitions to attack the civilian population.

As a result of them targeting apartment buildings, two local residents aged 62 and 74, as well as another man, sustained life-threatening injuries. The locals were on the streets at the time of the attack.

In addition, a 72-year-old man was injured by a mine explosion near a neighbour's home. He was quickly transported to a medical facility in a critical condition. Explosions caused damage to private and apartment homes, cars and outbuildings.

At 15:40, the Russians also attacked the village of Bohatyr in Volnovakha district, most likely with high-explosive fragmentation charges from the Smerch MLRS.

The shelling killed a pensioner and a 26-year-old car driver who was delivering food to a store. A 38-year-old saleswoman and a 30-year-old man nearby both sustained shrapnel wounds. The injured are currently under the care of doctors.

At least seven private residences and retail establishments were damaged.

