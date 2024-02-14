All Sections
Without US help, Ukrainians are running out of ammunition on front line – Biden's adviser

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 14 February 2024, 21:28
Without US help, Ukrainians are running out of ammunition on front line – Biden's adviser
Jake Sullivan. Stock photo: Getty Images

Jake Sullivan, US National Security Adviser, has become the latest senior White House official to call on the House of Representatives to pass a bill with additional funding for Ukraine as soon as possible.

Source: Sullivan at a briefing at the White House on 14 February, quoted by European Pravda

Details: Biden's adviser urged Mike Johnson, Republican Speaker of the House, to "quickly bring this bill to the floor of the House of Representatives for a vote", expressing confidence that it would be supported by the vast majority of representatives of both parties.

Quote: "Every day comes at a cost to the people of Ukraine and to the national security interests of the United States of America. The stakes are getting higher, and the costs of our inaction are also getting higher every day, especially in Ukraine.

We’ve been increasingly getting reports of Ukrainian troops rationing or even running out of ammunition on the frontlines as Russian forces continue to attack both on the ground and from the air, trying to wear down the Ukrainian air defences that we work so extensively to build up over the past two years."

Background

  • This week, the US Senate voted in favour of a package bill that provides US$61 billion for Ukraine to support its efforts to counter Russian aggression, US$14 billion for Israel in its war against Hamas, and another US$4.83 billion to support partners in the Indo-Pacific region, including Taiwan, and to deter Chinese aggression.
  • It remains to be seen whether enough Republicans in the House of Representatives will agree to support the bill after it is approved in the Senate.
  • Speaker Johnson has previously stated that he will not bring a bill to the floor for a vote that does not include steps to secure the US southern border. However, some Republicans are already publicly pressuring Johnson to approve the document.

