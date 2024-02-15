All Sections
Russia launches missiles from TU-95 bombers: air-raid warning throughout country

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 15 February 2024, 07:04
Russia launches missiles from TU-95 bombers: air-raid warning throughout country
Tu-95 Bombers. Photo: Wikipedia

In the small hours of 15 February, several Tu-95MS bombers took off from the Olenya airfield in Murmansk Oblast, Russia. Subsequently, the Russians launched missiles, and an air-raid warning was issued throughout Ukraine. The all-clear was given at 07:03 (Kyiv time). The danger lasted more than 2 hours. 

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram 

Details: The Air Force said the estimated time that the missiles arrived at their launch locations was 04:00.

The military urged people not to ignore air-raid warnings.

Мапа alerts.in.ua
Photo: alerts.in.ua

Updated: At 04:33, the Air Force issued a missile warning in the country's southern and eastern oblasts due to the launching of cruise missiles from TU-95MS aircraft.

At 04:47, missiles were reported to be heading towards Kherson Oblast from the south. 

 
Photo: alerts.in.ua

In addition, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and its oblast.

At 04:56, the Air Force reported that a group of missiles was moving in a northeasterly direction, and there was a threat to Zaporizhzhia.

 
Photo: alerts.in.ua

At 05:00, the air-raid warning was issued throughout the whole country.

At 05:03, the missiles flying to Zaporizhzhia changed their course to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

At 05:07, the Ukrainian military called on residents of Kryvyi Rih to go to a shelter urgently.

At 05:23, a missile was spotted in Kirovohrad Oblast, heading northwest.

At 05:28, the Air Force reported Russian tactical aircraft activity in the northeast.

At 05:31, a missile was detected in Cherkasy Oblast, heading northeast.

At 05:35, reports emerged about a first group of cruise missiles in Sumy Oblast, which were heading towards Chernihiv Oblast.

At 05:38, the Air Force reported that missiles were flying from Sumy towards Kyiv.

At 05:41, a missile was spotted in Vinnytsia Oblast, heading west.

At 05:55, a second group of cruise missiles was reported to be flying in Sumy Oblast, heading for Poltava Oblast.

At 06:05, a group of missiles were spotted heading in the direction of Rivne.

At 06:08, the Air Force reported a guided aircraft missile, presumably a Kh-59, was flying towards Dnipro.

At 06:10, missiles were recorded in Vinnytsia Oblast, moving in an easterly direction.

At 06:30, the Air Force urged residents of Lviv to go to a shelter.

At 06:48, the military reported a missile flying toward Ternopil from Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Updated: The all-clear was given at 07:03. The danger lasted more than 2 hours. 

