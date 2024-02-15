All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosions rock Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Lviv

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 15 February 2024, 06:25
Explosions rock Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Lviv
Explosion. Stock photo Depositphotos

Explosions occurred in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 15 February.

Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster 

Details: A few minutes after the first report, Suspilne journalists heard repeated explosions in Dnipro. 

Advertisement:

At 06:27, repeated explosions were also heard in Zaporizhzhia.

At 06:32, explosions were heard in Lviv.

Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, said that it was very loud in Lviv: "Lviv. It was very loud. Do not film anything."

Andrii Sadovyi, the mayor of Lviv, confirmed that explosions were heard in Lviv. He also noted that the threat of another attack remained.

At 06:42, Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of temporarily occupied Melitopol, reported repeated explosions in Zaporizhzhia: "Sounds of explosions are heard in Zaporizhzhia. The threat remains. Stay in shelters."

At 06:43, Suspilne reported new explosions in Lviv.

At 06:45, Kozytskyi wrote that it was very loud in Lviv again.

The Air Force reported that a missile was spotted over the city.

At 06:53, Fedorov reported that an infrastructure facility had been hit in Zaporizhzhia. 

One person was wounded, and information about other people is being confirmed.

Background: An air-raid warning was issued across the country due to the launch of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea and the launch of missiles from Russian Tu-95MS bombers.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: missile strikewarair defence
Advertisement:

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

First group of Ukrainian pilots to complete F-16 training by summer

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
missile strike
Lviv Mayor reports strike in city
Russians hit warehouse in Poltava Oblast, resulting in fire outbreak
All missiles flying toward Kyiv destroyed
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
07:00
Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
All News
Advertisement: