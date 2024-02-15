Explosions rock Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Lviv

Explosions occurred in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia on the morning of 15 February.

Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster

Details: A few minutes after the first report, Suspilne journalists heard repeated explosions in Dnipro.

At 06:27, repeated explosions were also heard in Zaporizhzhia.

At 06:32, explosions were heard in Lviv.

Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, said that it was very loud in Lviv: "Lviv. It was very loud. Do not film anything."

Andrii Sadovyi, the mayor of Lviv, confirmed that explosions were heard in Lviv. He also noted that the threat of another attack remained.

At 06:42, Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of temporarily occupied Melitopol, reported repeated explosions in Zaporizhzhia: "Sounds of explosions are heard in Zaporizhzhia. The threat remains. Stay in shelters."

At 06:43, Suspilne reported new explosions in Lviv.

At 06:45, Kozytskyi wrote that it was very loud in Lviv again.

The Air Force reported that a missile was spotted over the city.

At 06:53, Fedorov reported that an infrastructure facility had been hit in Zaporizhzhia.

One person was wounded, and information about other people is being confirmed.

Background: An air-raid warning was issued across the country due to the launch of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea and the launch of missiles from Russian Tu-95MS bombers.

