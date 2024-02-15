Zelenskyy to speak at Munich conference and meet with Scholz and Macron

During his visit to Germany and France on 16-17 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak at the Munich Security Conference and hold talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Source: press service of the Office of the President

Quote: "Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Germany and France for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron on 16 February."

Details: Zelenskyy will reportedly speak on the main stage of the Munich Security Conference and hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines on 17 February.

In particular, the Ukrainian President is scheduled to hold talks with US Vice President Kamala Harris, Czech President Petr Pavel, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and other leaders of states and large businesses.

