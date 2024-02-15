All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Ministry prepares new mechanism to ensure no army procurement scandals in the future

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 15 February 2024, 12:58
Ukraine's Defence Ministry prepares new mechanism to ensure no army procurement scandals in the future
Illustration: Ukraine's Defence Ministry

The Defence Ministry of Ukraine has stated that it is collaborating with law enforcement agencies to eliminate the risks of corruption in procurement for the Armed Forces, while simultaneously implementing a new NATO-standard procurement architecture.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Details: The statement explains that until May 2023, suppliers could effectively set their own prices for the food they delivered to military units.

Advertisement:

To achieve this, shortly before the tender they would set unfairly low prices for the set of food as a whole, including all food items. This enabled them to win the tender. After winning, the supplier would change the prices of specific items, raising the prices for mass groups of items such as vegetables, fruit, dairy and meat products, etc. They would then reduce the prices for less common items, such as strawberries or blueberries. This allowed them to keep the overall price of the set of food unchanged. It was under this scheme that the infamous "US$0.50 eggs" appeared, the Defence Ministry says. 

To prevent such abuses, the ministry has introduced product price caps which suppliers may not exceed when selling food to the military. For example, previously, according to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, suppliers set the purchase price of potatoes at UAH 16/kg (US$0.50), but in December 2023 the Defence Ministry set a price cap of UAH 10.35 (US$0.30) on one of the tenders. The situation is similar with cabbage (UAH 28 and 14.54 respectively) and onions (UAH 39 and 22.86 respectively).

The ministry also added that a radical reform of procurement has been launched. The new system involves a two-tier mechanism whereby the Defence Ministry establishes procurement rules and ensures quality control, and a new agency, the State Logistics Operator, carries out the actual procurement. Previously, these functions were centralised within the ministry, which could lead to conflicts of interest. The distribution of responsibilities is intended to eliminate corruption risks, the ministry says.

The State Logistics Operator has announced the first tenders under the new procurement system on Prozorro, a public electronic procurement system where state and municipal customers announce tenders for the opportunity to become a state supplier. The new procurement system will be launched in the second quarter of this year.

Background: 

  • On 21 January, ZN.ua reported, citing a Defence Ministry food procurement contract, that the ministry was purchasing food for servicemen at prices two to three times higher than Kyiv shops were charging. The December contract with the food company was signed on behalf of the ministry by Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, then head of the State Procurement Department at the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, who was involved in a case of embezzlement of US$580,000 during the procurement of military ammunition.
  • The "US$0.50 eggs" became especially controversial.
  • The Ministry of Defence said this was a lie and manipulation and promised that it would be in touch with the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU). Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence, denied the accusations of corrupt practices in the Ministry. Later, Reznikov said in an interview to Ukrainska Pravda that his reaction had been overly emotional, and promised that all the facts found by the journalists would be thoroughly investigated.
  • Vyacheslav Shapovalov, Deputy Minister of Defence, resigned and was fired on 24 January amid the scandal. On 25 January, Bohdan Khmelnytskyi’s dismissal as head of the Defence Ministry’s State Procurement Department was announced as well.
  • Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal instructed the government to update the state procurement system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine so that the prices of food and products are publicly available.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Ministry of Defencecorruption
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
Ministry of Defence
Ukraine's Defence Ministry reveals details on joint Ukraine-NATO centre in Poland
Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau busts overpriced food procurement scheme in Defence Ministry – photo
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister visit frontline hotspots
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
07:00
Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
All News
Advertisement: