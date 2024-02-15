Cost of Ukraine's post-war reconstruction has risen to US$486 billion over past year

As of the end of 2023, the cost of post-war reconstruction in Ukraine increased by US$75 billion to US$486 billion.

Source: the results of the updated Rapid Damage and Recovery Needs Assessment (RDNA3).

The joint assessment by the Government of Ukraine, the World Bank Group, the European Commission and the United Nations covers the period from 24 February 2022 to 31 December 2023.

In addition, by 2024, Ukraine needs about US$15 billion for the most urgent recovery and reconstruction measures. Currently, only a third of the amount needed for this year (about US$5.5 billion) has been provided by international partners and the state budget of Ukraine. The remaining US$9.5 billion remains unfunded.

In general, the most affected are residential, transport, trade and industry, energy, and agriculture sectors. In geographical terms, most of the destruction is concentrated in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Kyiv oblasts.

RDNA3 estimates that the direct damage from the full-scale war is almost US$152 billion.



Over the next decade, Ukraine will need about US$9 billion to restore its cultural sites and the tourism industry.

