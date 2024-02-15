All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Cost of Ukraine's post-war reconstruction has risen to US$486 billion over past year

Economichna PravdaThursday, 15 February 2024, 13:05
Cost of Ukraine's post-war reconstruction has risen to US$486 billion over past year
Stock photo: Getty Images

As of the end of 2023, the cost of post-war reconstruction in Ukraine increased by US$75 billion to US$486 billion.

Source: the results of the updated Rapid Damage and Recovery Needs Assessment (RDNA3).

The joint assessment by the Government of Ukraine, the World Bank Group, the European Commission and the United Nations covers the period from 24 February 2022 to 31 December 2023.

Advertisement:

In addition, by 2024, Ukraine needs about US$15 billion for the most urgent recovery and reconstruction measures. Currently, only a third of the amount needed for this year (about US$5.5 billion) has been provided by international partners and the state budget of Ukraine. The remaining US$9.5 billion remains unfunded.

In general, the most affected are residential, transport, trade and industry, energy, and agriculture sectors. In geographical terms, most of the destruction is concentrated in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Kyiv oblasts.

RDNA3 estimates that the direct damage from the full-scale war is almost US$152 billion.

Background:

Over the next decade, Ukraine will need about US$9 billion to restore its cultural sites and the tourism industry.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Ukraine
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
Ukraine
Trump changes tactics, now claiming he'd do more for Ukraine than Biden did
Russians storm Avdiivka over 25 times, 64 combat clashes recorded at front line
F-16 coalition for Ukraine: Canada to provide US$44 million to maintain fighter jet
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
07:00
Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
All News
Advertisement: