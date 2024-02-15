Trump changes tactics, now claiming he'd do more for Ukraine than Biden did

Former US President Donald Trump, who is running for office again, has told his supporters that he would do more to protect Ukraine than current US leader Joe Biden.

Source: Trump at a campaign event in North Charleston, quoted by The New York Times

Details: At a campaign rally, Trump said that under a Biden presidency, Vladimir Putin would "be given everything he wants, including Ukraine."

"That’s a gift. He’s got a gift," Trump added.

The NYT notes that Biden has been calling on world leaders and the US Congress for months to provide Ukraine with more military aid and that Trump has been undermining these efforts, but on 14 February, the former president tried to change the scenario, saying he would do more to defend Ukraine than Biden.

Background:

Trump has repeatedly spoken positively about Putin and assured him that they get along well, claiming he can stop the war between Russia and Ukraine in a day.

Now Trump has called Putin's statement that it would be better for Russia if Joe Biden won the US election a "compliment". Putin allegedly believes that Biden is more predictable.

Biden has repeatedly promised to help Ukraine defend itself "[for] as long as it takes", while Trump has made it clear that he would consider allowing Russia to "take over" part of Ukraine as part of negotiations to end the war.

