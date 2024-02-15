Ukraine's Foreign Minister discusses Russian assets and military assistance with his Dutch counterpart

Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, had a telephone conversation with Hanke Bruins Slot, Dutch Foreign Minister, on 15 February.

Source: Kuleba announced this on Twitter (X), European Pravda reports

Details: As the foreign minister said, the conversation focused on "the path toward comprehensive justice for Russian crimes, including ambitious and swift steps to confiscate frozen Russian assets."

Advertisement:

The parties also discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"I thanked the Netherlands for joining the IT and drone coalitions. We discussed additional steps to provide Ukraine with more defense assistance and to strengthen the EU's sanctions against Russia," Kuleba added.

My Dutch colleague @HankeBruinsSlot and I focused on the path toward comprehensive justice for Russian crimes, including ambitious and swift steps to confiscate frozen Russian assets.



We also discussed the preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.



I thanked the… — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 15, 2024

Background: On 12 February, the Council of the European Union adopted a decision that brings closer the establishment of a mechanism for the use of excess profits from frozen Russian assets in the EU in favour of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!