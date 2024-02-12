All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 12 February 2024, 19:47
EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Council of the European Union has adopted a decision that brings closer the establishment of a mechanism for the use of excess profits from frozen Russian assets in the EU in favour of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Council of the EU

Details: Following the decision of permanent representatives of the EU at the end of January, the Council of the European Union adopted rules determining the legal status of excess profits from immobilised assets of the Russian Federation on the territory of the association, as well as requiring them to be stored in separate accounts.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The Council decided in particular that CSDs [central securities depositories – ed.] holding more than €1 million of CBR’s [Russian Central Bank – ed.] assets must account extraordinary cash balances accumulating due to EU restrictive measures separately and must also keep corresponding revenues separate. In addition, CSDs shall be prohibited from disposing of the ensuing net profits," the Council said.

The Council of the European Union specified that depositories cannot dispose of the profits from Russian assets. However, at the depositary's request, the supervisory authorities in each country may make individual decisions about "disposing of the ensuing net profits."

"This decision paves the way for the Council to decide on a possible establishment of a financial contribution to the EU budget raised on these net profits to support Ukraine and its recovery and reconstruction at a later stage," the decision states.

According to official data, sanctions against Russia imposed by the EU, Australia, and the Group of Seven countries have immobilised approximately €260 billion of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation's assets, with the EU accounting for more than two-thirds of the total.

Last month, Josep Borrell, EU High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said that a political agreement was reached between the EU member states regarding the use of proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EUreparationsmoney
Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia

Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP

Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo

All News
EU
Orbán says Ukraine should be "buffer zone" outside EU and NATO
Ukraine's allies discussing changes to Ramstein format – media
Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers approves plan to implement EU recommendations
RECENT NEWS
07:34
Defenders kill over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks
04:38
Russians claim drone attack
04:10
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
01:56
Russians attack Sumy Oblast, causing 230 explosions in one day
01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts – video
00:36
Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support
00:34
More than 40 soldiers were wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November
00:08
Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia
23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
All News
Advertisement: