Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief believes no miracle weapon will change course of war

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, believes that no new technology will change the course of the war with Russia. He believes that in a long war, the country with the strongest economy and logistics wins.

Source: Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with French media outlet Libération

Details: Budanov was asked whether he agreed that only a "technological breakthrough" could dramatically alter the situation at the front.

Advertisement:

Quote: "This is not an opinion I share. Our war is not unique. This is simply a high-intensity conflict involving the full range of available weapons. We are not about to use weapons of mass destruction, but everything else, from submarines to strategic aviation, has been in use for quite some time.

That is why, unfortunately, no miraculous technology will assist either side. All attempts by certain countries to find miracle weapons have failed. The question is how to allocate resources, utilise what is available, and plan supply lines. In a long war, the country with the most robust economy and logistics wins."

Support UP or become our patron!