Ukraine brings back bodies of 58 fallen defenders

On 16 February, Ukraine managed to bring back the bodies of 58 more fallen defenders during another repatriation event.

Source: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War on Telegram

Quote: "Following identification, our defenders' bodies will be transferred to relatives for a proper burial."

Details: According to reports, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will transport bodies and remains to certain state institutions for identification by law enforcement officials and forensic experts.

The fallen Ukrainian defenders were brought back thanks to the cooperation of the coordination headquarters staff with the joint centre under the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine (Secretariat of the Commissioner for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances), the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Central Directorate for Civil-Military Cooperation), the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other representatives of Ukraine's security and defence sectors. The International Red Cross also provided assistance.

