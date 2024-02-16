All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's President's Office reveals content of security cooperation agreement with Germany

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 16 February 2024, 15:02
Ukraine's President's Office reveals content of security cooperation agreement with Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olaf Scholz. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The Office of the President of Ukraine has published details of a bilateral agreement with Germany on security cooperation.

Source: Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, as reported by European Pravda 

Quote: "Ukrainian and German leaders have signed an unprecedented agreement on security cooperation and long-term support in Berlin. This is the second agreement, following the agreement with the United Kingdom, that we have signed in accordance with the G7 Joint Declaration of 12 July 2023."

Advertisement:

Zhovkva said the conclusion of the agreement had been preceded by four rounds of intensive negotiations, including in Berlin.

As a result:

  • Germany is providing a record €7.1 billion in financial and military assistance for 2024;
  • Germany supports Ukraine's reform efforts, especially in light of its ambitions to join the EU and NATO. The agreement does not impede Ukraine's path to NATO membership and maintains long-term military support for Germany;
  • Joint work is envisaged to ensure sustainable forces capable of defending Ukraine now and deterring aggression in the future, with Germany continuing to provide Ukraine with security assistance and modern military equipment;
  • Non-military cooperation encompasses economic, financial and technical support, as well as energy and critical infrastructure sustainability, information security, and combating organised crime. The focus is on defence industry cooperation and supporting Ukraine's high-tech military-industrial complex;
  • The agreement calls for increased cooperation on compensation for losses caused by Russian aggression, as well as bringing Russia to justice for the crime of aggression against Ukraine through the establishment of an appropriate tribunal.

The agreement is valid for ten years from the date of signature, and Germany will continue to support Ukraine during its term.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:15
Russian Shahed drones strike Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast, injuring two women
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: