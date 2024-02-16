Ukraine's President's Office reveals content of security cooperation agreement with Germany

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olaf Scholz. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The Office of the President of Ukraine has published details of a bilateral agreement with Germany on security cooperation.

Source: Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Ukrainian and German leaders have signed an unprecedented agreement on security cooperation and long-term support in Berlin. This is the second agreement, following the agreement with the United Kingdom, that we have signed in accordance with the G7 Joint Declaration of 12 July 2023."

Zhovkva said the conclusion of the agreement had been preceded by four rounds of intensive negotiations, including in Berlin.

As a result:

Germany is providing a record €7.1 billion in financial and military assistance for 2024;

Germany supports Ukraine's reform efforts, especially in light of its ambitions to join the EU and NATO. The agreement does not impede Ukraine's path to NATO membership and maintains long-term military support for Germany;

Joint work is envisaged to ensure sustainable forces capable of defending Ukraine now and deterring aggression in the future, with Germany continuing to provide Ukraine with security assistance and modern military equipment;

Non-military cooperation encompasses economic, financial and technical support, as well as energy and critical infrastructure sustainability, information security, and combating organised crime. The focus is on defence industry cooperation and supporting Ukraine's high-tech military-industrial complex;

The agreement calls for increased cooperation on compensation for losses caused by Russian aggression, as well as bringing Russia to justice for the crime of aggression against Ukraine through the establishment of an appropriate tribunal.

The agreement is valid for ten years from the date of signature, and Germany will continue to support Ukraine during its term.

Background:

On 16 February, during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin, Ukraine and Germany signed a bilateral security agreement, extending the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the signing of this agreement a historic step.

Zelenskyy will also travel to France after his meetings in Germany to sign another bilateral agreement.

