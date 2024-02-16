All Sections
Zelenskyy on Avdiivka: The main signal from me is that soldiers' lives are most important

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 16 February 2024, 14:57
Zelenskyy on Avdiivka: The main signal from me is that soldiers' lives are most important
Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with the military leadership. Stock photo: Office of the President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that concerning the Russian army's attempt to capture Avdiivka, he has asked the military leadership to put the lives of Ukraine's defenders first.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Germany during a joint press conference with Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Quote: "Regarding Avdiivka, the situation has been [difficult - ed.] for days. We remember what Russia is doing to our towns and villages: they will not stop until they have completely destroyed all life there. 

Our people, our military, are heroically defending strategic things and logistical routes that can lead the enemy to advance.

I understand in detail what is happening there. I am in contact with the military leadership.

I will not say what new approaches they are using. Their task is to do everything they can to protect our people, first and foremost. And this is the main signal from me: our military is the most important thing we have, and it is our most important weapon."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that it is necessary to avoid as many casualties as possible. That is the signal that the military leadership receives from the president, and "there are professional people on the battlefield – they know what to do," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group (OSG), said in a Telegram post that "after many months of confrontation, the command of the OSG has decided to withdraw from the Zenit position on the southeastern outskirts of Avdiivka".

Background:

  • On 15 February, Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesman for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, said the defenders in Avdiivka are manoeuvring to move to more favourable positions and to retake positions.
  • John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House, said that there was a risk that Russian forces would capture the city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast because Ukrainian defenders do not have enough weapons.

Subjects: AvdiivkaZelenskyy
