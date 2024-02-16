Police identify 875 out of 1,008 deceased bodies in liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast

Law enforcement officers managed to identify 875 out of 1,008 bodies, including 29 children, in the liberated territories of Kharkiv Oblast.

"The enemy left behind 1,008 bodies of the killed and deceased, including 29 children. As of today, 875 individuals have been identified by the police, and this work continues relentlessly. The regional police alone have registered almost 17,000 war crimes [conducted] by the occupiers in Kharkiv Oblast"



Details: Reportedly, in Kupiansk alone, the Russians killed 200 civilians and injured over 750 people. The invaders also damaged more than 2,500 facilities of civilian and critical infrastructure.

On 16 September 2022, Ihor Klymenko, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, reported that 10 mass graves had been discovered in the liberated territory of Kharkiv Oblast.

On 23 September 2022, law enforcement officers found 18 places in Kharkiv Oblast where the Russians tortured Ukrainian citizens, and they established the identities of over 1,000 Russian soldiers who committed crimes in the occupied territories.

On 8 October 2022, after the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast was liberated, 4 bodies that bore signs of violent death were discovered there.

