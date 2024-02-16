All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Police identify 875 out of 1,008 deceased bodies in liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 16 February 2024, 11:42
Police identify 875 out of 1,008 deceased bodies in liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast
EXHUMATION OF BODIES IN KHARKIV OBLAST. PHOTO: NATIONAL POLICE’S ARCHIVE

Law enforcement officers managed to identify 875 out of 1,008 bodies, including 29 children, in the liberated territories of Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: the National Police of Ukraine

Quote: "The enemy left behind 1,008 bodies of the killed and deceased, including 29 children. As of today, 875 individuals have been identified by the police, and this work continues relentlessly. The regional police alone have registered almost 17,000 war crimes [conducted] by the occupiers in Kharkiv Oblast"

Details: Reportedly, in Kupiansk alone, the Russians killed 200 civilians and injured over 750 people. The invaders also damaged more than 2,500 facilities of civilian and critical infrastructure.

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • On 16 September 2022, Ihor Klymenko, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, reported that 10 mass graves had been discovered in the liberated territory of Kharkiv Oblast.
  • On 23 September 2022, law enforcement officers found 18 places in Kharkiv Oblast where the Russians tortured Ukrainian citizens, and they established the identities of over 1,000 Russian soldiers who committed crimes in the occupied territories.
  • On 8 October 2022, after the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast was liberated, 4 bodies that bore signs of violent death were discovered there.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastwarcasualties
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Land mine hits civilians in Kharkiv Oblast: two killed, one injured
Russians target car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing married couple, 17-year-old teenager – photo
Death toll from missile attack on Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast rises to 5 – photo
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
07:00
Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
All News
Advertisement: