Civilian evacuation accelerates in Kupiansk district amid intensified Russian attacks

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 16 February 2024, 12:45
Photo: the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The escalation of Russian attacks over the past month and the chaotic attacks by the Russians have prompted an increasing number of people in the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast to seek evacuation.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on air of the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Over the past month, we have witnessed an increase in strikes targeting our civilian settlements. Strikes hit both Kupiansk and the surrounding areas in the Kupiansk district. 

…The enemy attacks chaotically, without targeting specifically logistic routes, industries, or critical infrastructure – employing entirely chaotic strikes with various types of weaponry.

Evacuation from this front, as announced in 27 settlements, is gaining momentum. People understand that the situation is essentially a matter of their survival."

Details: Syniehubov added that over the course of a month, more than 1000 people have been evacuated from this area, including 60 children.

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastevacuationattack
