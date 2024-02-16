One person killed and another wounded in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast

Russian armed forces attacked the village of Vovchanski Khutory in the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv Oblast using artillery on 16 February at around 12:20. A 52-year-old man was killed, and another civilian was injured.

Source: Prosecutor General's Office on Telegram

Details: Residential buildings in the village were also reportedly damaged.

At around 16:10 on 15 February, Russian troops attacked the village of Yurchenkove in the same district. Buildings belonging to an agricultural business were damaged.

The Prosecutor General's Office launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war.

