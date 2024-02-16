All Sections
One person killed and another wounded in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 16 February 2024, 17:57
One person killed and another wounded in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
Russian artillery. Photo: Getty Images

Russian armed forces attacked the village of Vovchanski Khutory in the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv Oblast using artillery on 16 February at around 12:20. A 52-year-old man was killed, and another civilian was injured.

Source: Prosecutor General's Office on Telegram

Details: Residential buildings in the village were also reportedly damaged.

At around 16:10 on 15 February, Russian troops attacked the village of Yurchenkove in the same district. Buildings belonging to an agricultural business were damaged.

The Prosecutor General's Office launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war.

Subjects: missile strikeKharkiv Oblastcasualties
