One person killed and another wounded in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
Friday, 16 February 2024, 17:57
Russian armed forces attacked the village of Vovchanski Khutory in the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv Oblast using artillery on 16 February at around 12:20. A 52-year-old man was killed, and another civilian was injured.
Source: Prosecutor General's Office on Telegram
Details: Residential buildings in the village were also reportedly damaged.
At around 16:10 on 15 February, Russian troops attacked the village of Yurchenkove in the same district. Buildings belonging to an agricultural business were damaged.
The Prosecutor General's Office launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war.
