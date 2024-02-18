Russian forces launch 104 airstrikes over past 24 hours – General Staff

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 82 times over the past 24 hours. The Russian army has launched a total of 13 missile strikes and 104 airstrikes and attacked Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas 169 times with multiple launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 18 February

Details: Russian attacks have left civilians injured and killed. High-rise and private buildings, as well as critical infrastructure facilities, suffered damage of varying severity.

Russian Shahed-136/131 UAVs targeted Ukraine once again overnight. Information about this attack is being gathered.

The following regions suffered from Russian airstrikes: Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Russian artillery targeted over 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, the Russians mounted no offensive operations.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled 12 Russian attacks near the settlements of Terny, Yampolivka, Torske (Donetsk Oblast) and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled 14 Russian attacks near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 Russian attacks near Lastochkyne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to break through Ukrainian defences 23 times.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks south of the settlement of Prechystivka and west of the village of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians mounted 13 unsuccessful attempts to assault Ukrainian positions west of the settlement of Verbove and the village of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian Defence Forces are continuing to hold their positions and repel the assaults of the Russian occupying army. Regardless of heavy losses, the Russians persist in their attempts to drive Ukrainian troops from their positions. The Russians made two unsuccessful assaults over the past 24 hours.

At the same time, Ukrainian troops are taking active measures to inflict losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces, exhausting them along the entire front line.

Ukraine's Air Force struck 14 clusters of Russian military personnel and three anti-aircraft missile systems over the past 24 hours.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery targeted one cluster of Russian military personnel, two command posts, four artillery pieces, four ammunition storage points and one electronic warfare station belonging to the Russians.

