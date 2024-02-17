All Sections
Defenders kill over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 17 February 2024, 07:34
Ukrainian soldiers on tactical training. Photo: General Staff

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed another 1,050 Russian invaders and destroyed 11 tanks and 28 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 401,350 (+1,050) military personnel;
  • 6,476 (+11) tanks;
  • 12,145 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 9,669 (+28) artillery systems;
  • 984 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 671 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 332 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 7,413 (+5) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 1,896 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 25 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 12,734 (+18) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,533 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment. 

Subjects: General Staffwar
