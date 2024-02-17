Defenders kill over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed another 1,050 Russian invaders and destroyed 11 tanks and 28 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 401,350 (+1,050) military personnel;

6,476 (+11) tanks;

12,145 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;

9,669 (+28) artillery systems;

984 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

671 (+0) air defence systems;

332 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

7,413 (+5) strategic and tactical UAVs;

1,896 (+1) cruise missiles;

25 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

12,734 (+18) vehicles and tankers;

1,533 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.

