Defenders kill over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks
Saturday, 17 February 2024, 07:34
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed another 1,050 Russian invaders and destroyed 11 tanks and 28 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 401,350 (+1,050) military personnel;
- 6,476 (+11) tanks;
- 12,145 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;
- 9,669 (+28) artillery systems;
- 984 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 671 (+0) air defence systems;
- 332 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 7,413 (+5) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 1,896 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 25 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 12,734 (+18) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,533 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.
