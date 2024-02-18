All Sections
Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 18 February 2024, 07:43
Ukrainian forces destroy 53 Russian armoured vehicles, 40 artillery systems and kill over 1,000 Russian soldiers on 17 February
Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have destroyed 53 Russian armoured combat vehicles and 40 artillery systems and killed 1,080 Russian soldiers over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 402,430 (+1,080) military personnel;
  • 6,487 (+11) tanks;
  • 12,198 (+53) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 9,709 (+40) artillery systems;
  • 984 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 674 (+3) air defence systems;
  • 335 (+3) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 7,449 (+36) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 1,898 (+2) cruise missiles;
  • 25 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 12,736 (+2) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,540 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.

