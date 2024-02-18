Ukrainian forces destroy 53 Russian armoured vehicles, 40 artillery systems and kill over 1,000 Russian soldiers on 17 February
Sunday, 18 February 2024, 07:43
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have destroyed 53 Russian armoured combat vehicles and 40 artillery systems and killed 1,080 Russian soldiers over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 402,430 (+1,080) military personnel;
- 6,487 (+11) tanks;
- 12,198 (+53) armoured combat vehicles;
- 9,709 (+40) artillery systems;
- 984 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 674 (+3) air defence systems;
- 335 (+3) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 7,449 (+36) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 1,898 (+2) cruise missiles;
- 25 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 12,736 (+2) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,540 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.
