Remains of another body recovered from under rubble in Kupiansk
Rescue workers have recovered the body of another victim at the Russian airstrike site in Kupiansk.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast State Emergency Service on Facebook
Details: Search and rescue workers were able to retrieve the bodies of two people from the rubble: a woman who had been identified on Saturday and the remains of a man.
In total, the workers pulled four people from the rubble. They have sustained injuries and are now in hospital.
Background: Russian aircraft dropped guided bombs on Kupiansk’s residential areas at around 13:30 on 17 February.
The attack resulted in the destruction of three two-storey residential buildings. Private residential areas also suffered damage.
The explosions caused two fires to break out.
