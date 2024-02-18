Remains of another body recovered from under rubble in Kupiansk

Rescue workers have recovered the body of another victim at the Russian airstrike site in Kupiansk.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast State Emergency Service on Facebook

Details: Search and rescue workers were able to retrieve the bodies of two people from the rubble: a woman who had been identified on Saturday and the remains of a man.

In total, the workers pulled four people from the rubble. They have sustained injuries and are now in hospital.

Background: Russian aircraft dropped guided bombs on Kupiansk’s residential areas at around 13:30 on 17 February.

The attack resulted in the destruction of three two-storey residential buildings. Private residential areas also suffered damage.

The explosions caused two fires to break out.

