Explosions occurred in the city of Kharkiv on the night of 17-18 February.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Police; Air Force of Ukraine

Details: A few minutes before the explosion, an air-raid warning was issued in the oblast due to the threat of ballistic missiles.

Advertisement:

Quote from the police: "Explosions are being heard in Kharkiv. Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given."

Support UP or become our patron!