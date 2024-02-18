Chinese foreign minister assures Ukrainian counterpart that Beijing does not sell lethal arms to Russia

Dmytro Kuleba and Wang Yi during the meeting on 17 February. Photo: X (Twitter) of Kuleba

China’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi, has assured his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba that Beijing does not sell lethal weapons to Russia.

Source: a statement by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs following a meeting between Wang Yi and Kuleba, as reported by The Guardian, citing AFP

Details: During the meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on 17 February, Wang reportedly told Kuleba that China "does not take any advantage of the situation, and does not sell lethal weapons to conflict areas or parties to the conflict".

The Chinese minister added that China adheres to the political regulation of issues in hotspots and insists on promoting peace talks.

Quote from Wang Yi: "No matter how the international situation changes, China hopes that China-Ukraine relations will develop normally and continue to benefit the two peoples.

We will continue to play a constructive role in bringing an early end to the war and re-establishing peace.

Even if there is only a glimmer of hope for peace, China will not give up its efforts."

Background:

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with his Chinese counterpart on 17 February. Kuleba said they had discussed "bilateral relations, trade, and the necessity of restoring a just and lasting peace in Ukraine".

