Russians actively assault Ukrainian positions on left bank in Kherson Oblast – General Staff

The Russian forces tried to assault the positions of the Defence Forces of Ukraine on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast 14 times. A smaller number of attacks were launched on other fronts.

Source: evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Within the last 24 hours, 56 combat clashes have occurred. In total, the Russians launched three missile attacks and 33 airstrikes, as well as 64 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian forces and settlements.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there were no significant changes in the operational situation.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians launched an airstrike near the settlement of Vilkhuvatka in Kharkiv Oblast. Nearly 20 settlements were attacked from artillery and mortars, including Starosillia in Chernihiv Oblast; Seredyna-Buda, Fotovyzh and Znob-Trubchevska in Sumy Oblast; Kozacha Lopan, Lukiantsi, Hatyshche and Mykolaivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians did not conduct offensive actions. Airstrikes were launched near the settlements of Petropavlivka and Borova in Kharkiv Oblast. About 10 settlements were struck from artillery and mortars, mainly Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kyslivka and Kotliarivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the Ukrainian forces repelled seven Russian attacks near the settlement of Terny and to the southeast from Vyimka in Donetsk Oblast where the Russians tried to breach the defence of the Ukrainian forces. The Russians also launched airstrikes near the settlements of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast. Artillery and mortar attacks were launched on over 10 settlements, including Makiivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Terny, Yampolivka, Torske and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Defence Forces repelled four Russian attacks near the settlements of Ivanivske, Klizhchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast where the Russians tried to improve their tactical positions. Nearly 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar attacks by the Russians, specifically Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske and New-York in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian attacks near the settlements of Lastochkyne and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians also launched airstrikes near the settlements of Zhelanne, Orlivka and Semenivka in Donetsk Oblast. Artillery and mortar attacks were launched on around 20 settlements, including Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Lastochkyne, Sievierne and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Ukrainian forces continue to deter the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. There the Russians tried to breach the Ukrainian defence 12 times. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Paraskoviivka were under fire from artillery and mortars.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. About 10 settlements were attacked from artillery and mortars, mainly Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled seven Russian attacks near the settlement of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Russians also launched an airstrike near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Artillery and mortar attacks were launched on over 20 settlements, including Poltavka, Chervone, Bilohiria, Novodanylivka and Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operative Strategic Grouping of Forces on the Kherson front, the Russians do not abandon the attempts to dislodge the Ukrainian units from their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Over the past day, they tried to assault the Ukrainian positions 14 times. The settlements of Zolota Balka, Inhulets, Fedorivka, Ivanivka, Tiahynka, Tokarivka, Krynky in Kherson Oblast and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast were struck from artillery and mortars. The Russians also launched attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems near the settlements of Krynky, Tomyna Balka, Inhulets and Ivanivka in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, the aircraft of the Defence Forces of Ukraine launched attacks on four areas of concentration of manpower of the Russians.

Units of the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter jet.

Units of Rocket and Artillery Forces struck three control points and an ammunition storage belonging to the Russians.

