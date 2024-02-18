Russian hackers attack Ukrainian media sources – State Special Communications Service

Ukraine’s State Special Communications Service says that well-known Ukrainian media outlets have been targeted by Russian hackers.

Source: State Special Communications Service

Quote: "Russia continues its information war against our country. Today, Russian hackers launched another attack on a number of Ukrainian media outlets and posted fake information on their websites.

Advertisement:

Representatives of Ukrainska Pravda, Liga.net, Apostrophe and Telegraph have contacted CERT-UA, the government's computer emergency response team which is operated by the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine. Our experts are already investigating the incident."

Details: In case of suspicion of an attack, please contact the CERT-UA team immediately by emailing incidents@cert.gov.ua or calling +38 (044) 281-88-25, +38 (044) 281-88-05, +38 (044) 281-88-01.

Background: On Sunday evening, persons unknown hacked Ukrainska Pravda’s Ukrainian-language account on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Support UP or become our patron!