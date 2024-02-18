All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian hackers attack Ukrainian media sources – State Special Communications Service

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 18 February 2024, 22:58
Russian hackers attack Ukrainian media sources – State Special Communications Service
STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Ukraine’s State Special Communications Service says that well-known Ukrainian media outlets have been targeted by Russian hackers.

Source: State Special Communications Service

Quote: "Russia continues its information war against our country. Today, Russian hackers launched another attack on a number of Ukrainian media outlets and posted fake information on their websites.

Advertisement:

Representatives of Ukrainska Pravda, Liga.net, Apostrophe and Telegraph have contacted CERT-UA, the government's computer emergency response team which is operated by the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine. Our experts are already investigating the incident."

Details: In case of suspicion of an attack, please contact the CERT-UA team immediately by emailing incidents@cert.gov.ua or calling +38 (044) 281-88-25, +38 (044) 281-88-05, +38 (044) 281-88-01.

Background: On Sunday evening, persons unknown hacked Ukrainska Pravda’s Ukrainian-language account on the social network X (formerly Twitter). 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: mediahackers
Advertisement:

updatedRussians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
media
Ukraine's Security Service sends employees involved in surveillance of Bihus.Іnfo to frontline
Over 100 journalists affected by Russia's full-scale invasion
Spying on Bihus.Info journalists: Prosecutor General's Office announces launch of another investigation
RECENT NEWS
12:17
Ukrainian minister says operators will eventually be able to control UAVs on battlefield while in Vinnytsia or Lviv
11:45
Lukashenko says he will run in next elections, and Belarus’ "limit of revolutions" is exhausted
11:37
Back to front wearing prosthetics: story of Ukrainian defender, 20, who lost his leg in combat
11:13
updatedRussians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
All News
Advertisement: