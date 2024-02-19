All Sections
Ukraine's State Border Guard Service unable to confirm total blockade of Polish border

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 19 February 2024, 12:38
Ukraine's State Border Guard Service unable to confirm total blockade of Polish border
Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has not received any information from its Polish counterparts about a complete blockade of the Polish border that will supposedly commence on February 20.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "We have not received any information from Polish border guards that other checkpoints will be blocked. 

In total, there are nine checkpoints on the border with Poland, six of which are currently blocked or subject to strict limits on the passage of lorries. Among them are the four largest checkpoints through which lorries weighing more than 7.5 tonnes can cross the border."

Details: Demchenko added that the three remaining checkpoints have their own peculiarities: in some places, only empty vehicles weighing more than 7.5 tonnes can cross the border, while in others, smaller lorries can move in both directions.

Background

About a week ago, farmers in Poland threatened to block all border crossing points with Ukraine starting from 20 February.

Subjects: Poland border State Border Guard Service
