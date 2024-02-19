Polish farmers tried to block railway at border on Sunday – photo

Polish farmers attempted to block the movement of freight trains at the Dorohusk-Yahodyn international railway crossing point on 18 February.

Source: State Customs Service of Ukraine

Quote: "From 15:30 to 17:30 at the Dorohusk railway station, protesters tried to block the railway tracks, but the police of the Republic of Poland prevented this. Trains are now running as usual."

Polish farmers’ protest. Photo: Rafał Mekler/Facebook

Details: Lorry traffic in both directions has been blocked at the road border crossing since 09:00 on Sunday morning.

Polish farmers are holding a large-scale protest on the access roads to Dorohusk.

The State Customs Service noted that, despite the protesters' promises to let perishable, dangerous, or humanitarian goods through, no lorries have crossed the border since then.

Regular buses can pass without having to queue.

In addition, the participation of farmers from other European countries in the Polish protest, announced the day before, has not been confirmed by any communication channel, including data from open public sources.



