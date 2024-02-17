Six checkpoints blocked in Poland, more than 3,000 lorries queueing

Farmers in Poland are continuing to block traffic at six border checkpoints, and as of the morning of 17 February, there are about 3,300 lorries in the queue.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "There are about 3,300 lorries in queues on the other side of the border heading towards our country – at these six checkpoints."

Details: The State Border Guard Service said the longest queue is at Krakivets, where there are 1,600 lorries, and Yahodyn, with more than 500.

Meanwhile, there are also "thousands of vehicles" in Ukraine that are registered to leave the country. However, Demchenko explained that drivers are not required to wait at the border because of the eQueue system [eQueue is an online queue reservation system for international freight transporters]. They can be "more comfortable" and administrators will inform them when they can cross the border.

