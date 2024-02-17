All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Six checkpoints blocked in Poland, more than 3,000 lorries queueing

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 17 February 2024, 09:20
Six checkpoints blocked in Poland, more than 3,000 lorries queueing
Photo: Getty Images

Farmers in Poland are continuing to block traffic at six border checkpoints, and as of the morning of 17 February, there are about 3,300 lorries in the queue.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "There are about 3,300 lorries in queues on the other side of the border heading towards our country – at these six checkpoints."

Advertisement:

Details: The State Border Guard Service said the longest queue is at Krakivets, where there are 1,600 lorries, and Yahodyn, with more than 500.

Meanwhile, there are also "thousands of vehicles" in Ukraine that are registered to leave the country. However, Demchenko explained that drivers are not required to wait at the border because of the eQueue system [eQueue is an online queue reservation system for international freight transporters]. They can be "more comfortable" and administrators will inform them when they can cross the border.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PolandborderState Border Guard Service
Advertisement:

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

If US had provided aid in time, Avdiivka wouldn't have been lost – Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Zelenskyy to hold first meeting with Servant of the People faction since start of full-scale war

Ukraine plans new export route on Danube to bypass Polish blockade

All News
Poland
Polish farmers block another checkpoint on border with Ukraine without specifying deadline for lifting blockade
Zelenskyy: Situation on Ukrainian-Polish border is violation of the principles of solidarity
Poland announces detention of Ukrainian suspected of sabotage on behalf of Russia
RECENT NEWS
23:50
Polish police launch investigation into protester's outrageous banner addressed to Putin
23:21
Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank
23:00
updatedRussians attack Kramatorsk, injuring six people – photo
22:46
Cadets from Ukrainian military academies to be trained by US experts — Defence Ministry
22:32
Number of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups has fallen recently – State Border Guards
22:04
Ukraine's commander-in-chief and defence minister discuss frontline fighting and ammunition supplies with Pentagon chief
21:58
NATO Secretary General explains "dilemma" in supply of F-16s to Ukraine
21:51
Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital
21:35
White House blames Congress for inaction that led to Ukraine losing Avdiivka
21:25
Bringing order to the border: why Ukraine and Poland need help from Frontex
All News
Advertisement: