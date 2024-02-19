All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US considers additional sanctions against Russia over Navalny's death

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 19 February 2024, 18:38
US considers additional sanctions against Russia over Navalny's death
Getty Images

US President Joe Biden has said that his administration is discussing the possibility of imposing additional sanctions on Russia following the death last week of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Source: Biden at a meeting with journalists in Washington on 19 February, European Pravda reports

Details: Asked about further actions in connection with Navalny's death, the US president said: "We already have sanctions, but we are considering additional sanctions, yes."

Advertisement:

Biden also used the opportunity to criticise the Republican Party, which is "making a big mistake" by refusing to act – particularly with respect to the approval of supplemental funding for Ukraine in the House of Representatives.

Background:

  • On the afternoon of 16 February, Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service reported the death of Alexei Navalny at Correctional Facility No. 3 in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug in Siberia. European countries have placed the responsibility for this on the Russian authorities and Putin personally.
  • Last week, the US president said that following reports of Navalny's death, the United States was considering several response options.
  • On 19 February Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya, posted a video in which she vowed to continue her husband's work.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAsanctionsBiden
Advertisement:

updatedRussians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
USA
Biden administration works to provide Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles
US senator convinced that Trump will not abandon NATO
US starts speaking about Republican Party's "Putin wing" after Navalny's death
RECENT NEWS
12:53
European Commission president says negotiation framework for Ukraine's accession to EU will be developed by mid-March
12:17
Ukrainian minister says operators will eventually be able to control UAVs on battlefield while in Vinnytsia or Lviv
11:45
Lukashenko says he will run in next elections, and Belarus’ "limit of revolutions" is exhausted
11:37
Back to front wearing prosthetics: story of Ukrainian defender, 20, who lost his leg in combat
11:13
updatedRussians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
All News
Advertisement: