US considers additional sanctions against Russia over Navalny's death

US President Joe Biden has said that his administration is discussing the possibility of imposing additional sanctions on Russia following the death last week of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Source: Biden at a meeting with journalists in Washington on 19 February, European Pravda reports

Details: Asked about further actions in connection with Navalny's death, the US president said: "We already have sanctions, but we are considering additional sanctions, yes."

Advertisement:

Biden also used the opportunity to criticise the Republican Party, which is "making a big mistake" by refusing to act – particularly with respect to the approval of supplemental funding for Ukraine in the House of Representatives.

Background:

On the afternoon of 16 February, Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service reported the death of Alexei Navalny at Correctional Facility No. 3 in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug in Siberia. European countries have placed the responsibility for this on the Russian authorities and Putin personally.

Last week, the US president said that following reports of Navalny's death, the United States was considering several response options.

On 19 February Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya, posted a video in which she vowed to continue her husband's work.

Support UP or become our patron!