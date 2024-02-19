US considers additional sanctions against Russia over Navalny's death
Monday, 19 February 2024, 18:38
US President Joe Biden has said that his administration is discussing the possibility of imposing additional sanctions on Russia following the death last week of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Source: Biden at a meeting with journalists in Washington on 19 February, European Pravda reports
Details: Asked about further actions in connection with Navalny's death, the US president said: "We already have sanctions, but we are considering additional sanctions, yes."
Biden also used the opportunity to criticise the Republican Party, which is "making a big mistake" by refusing to act – particularly with respect to the approval of supplemental funding for Ukraine in the House of Representatives.
Background:
- On the afternoon of 16 February, Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service reported the death of Alexei Navalny at Correctional Facility No. 3 in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug in Siberia. European countries have placed the responsibility for this on the Russian authorities and Putin personally.
- Last week, the US president said that following reports of Navalny's death, the United States was considering several response options.
- On 19 February Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya, posted a video in which she vowed to continue her husband's work.
