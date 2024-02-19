All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's foreign minister to EU counterparts: Every shell made in Europe must be used to defend Europe

European PravdaMonday, 19 February 2024, 18:48
Ukraine's foreign minister to EU counterparts: Every shell made in Europe must be used to defend Europe
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on EU foreign ministers to urgently contribute to the supply of artillery shells to Ukraine when he addressed them at a meeting in Brussels on 19 February.

Source: Kuleba’s speech was reported by the press service of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, European Pravda reports

Details: Kuleba urged his European counterparts to revoke export agreements, focus all current European production on the defence of Europe and the Ukrainian front, work together to source shells outside of Europe, and boost domestic production.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Every artillery shell that is currently manufactured in Europe must serve the defence of Europe. We have to make this a rule."

Kuleba emphasised that Russia employs "meat-grinder" tactics, whereas a sufficient amount of artillery would enable the Ukrainian military to save the lives of its soldiers.

"Unfortunately, the smoke of war in the east has now entered the European sky, and the smell of war has permeated the European air. But with timely and adequate support, Ukraine is capable of defeating Russian aggression and averting the worst-case scenario for Europe," the minister stressed.

The foreign minister's speech covered a variety of topics, including Ukraine's accession to the European Union, the establishment of a separate military assistance mechanism within the framework of the European Peace Facility, the confiscation of frozen Russian assets, and the strengthening of sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation.

Previously: Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský said European countries must find a way to help Ukraine obtain the ammunition it urgently needs.

At the Munich Security Conference, Denmark urged Europe not to hide behind production issues when supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Dmytro KulebaEU
Advertisement:

updatedRussians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
Dmytro Kuleba
Chinese foreign minister assures Ukrainian counterpart that Beijing does not sell lethal arms to Russia
Ukrainian and Chinese foreign ministers discuss restoring peace in Ukraine
Ukraine's Foreign Minister suggests how Europeans could find money for munitions for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
12:53
European Commission president says negotiation framework for Ukraine's accession to EU will be developed by mid-March
12:17
Ukrainian minister says operators will eventually be able to control UAVs on battlefield while in Vinnytsia or Lviv
11:45
Lukashenko says he will run in next elections, and Belarus’ "limit of revolutions" is exhausted
11:37
Back to front wearing prosthetics: story of Ukrainian defender, 20, who lost his leg in combat
11:13
updatedRussians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
All News
Advertisement: