Ukraine's foreign minister to EU counterparts: Every shell made in Europe must be used to defend Europe

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on EU foreign ministers to urgently contribute to the supply of artillery shells to Ukraine when he addressed them at a meeting in Brussels on 19 February.

Source: Kuleba’s speech was reported by the press service of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, European Pravda reports

Details: Kuleba urged his European counterparts to revoke export agreements, focus all current European production on the defence of Europe and the Ukrainian front, work together to source shells outside of Europe, and boost domestic production.

Quote: "Every artillery shell that is currently manufactured in Europe must serve the defence of Europe. We have to make this a rule."

Kuleba emphasised that Russia employs "meat-grinder" tactics, whereas a sufficient amount of artillery would enable the Ukrainian military to save the lives of its soldiers.

"Unfortunately, the smoke of war in the east has now entered the European sky, and the smell of war has permeated the European air. But with timely and adequate support, Ukraine is capable of defeating Russian aggression and averting the worst-case scenario for Europe," the minister stressed.

The foreign minister's speech covered a variety of topics, including Ukraine's accession to the European Union, the establishment of a separate military assistance mechanism within the framework of the European Peace Facility, the confiscation of frozen Russian assets, and the strengthening of sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation.

Previously: Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský said European countries must find a way to help Ukraine obtain the ammunition it urgently needs.

At the Munich Security Conference, Denmark urged Europe not to hide behind production issues when supplying weapons to Ukraine.

