Ukrainian forces down Kh-59 missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian guided Kh-59 aviation missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Monday, 19 February.

Source: Air Command Skhid (East)

Quote: "Air Command Skhid has destroyed a Kh-59 guided aviation missile in the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast."

Background: The Ukrainian authorities issued an air-raid warning throughout Ukraine on 19 February due to a threat of Russian use of ballistic weaponry. The media reported explosions in the cities of Poltava and Kropyvnytskyi.

