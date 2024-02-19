Ukrainian forces down Kh-59 missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Monday, 19 February 2024, 18:54
Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian guided Kh-59 aviation missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Monday, 19 February.
Source: Air Command Skhid (East)
Quote: "Air Command Skhid has destroyed a Kh-59 guided aviation missile in the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast."
Background: The Ukrainian authorities issued an air-raid warning throughout Ukraine on 19 February due to a threat of Russian use of ballistic weaponry. The media reported explosions in the cities of Poltava and Kropyvnytskyi.
