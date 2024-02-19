All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian forces down Kh-59 missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 19 February 2024, 18:54
Ukrainian forces down Kh-59 missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Photo: Air Command Skhid (East)

Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian guided Kh-59 aviation missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Monday, 19 February.

Source: Air Command Skhid (East)

Quote: "Air Command Skhid has destroyed a Kh-59 guided aviation missile in the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast."

Advertisement:

Background: The Ukrainian authorities issued an air-raid warning throughout Ukraine on 19 February due to a threat of Russian use of ballistic weaponry. The media reported explosions in the cities of Poltava and Kropyvnytskyi.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: missile strikeRussia
Advertisement:

updatedRussians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
missile strike
Prosecutor's Office reveals Russia struck Sloviansk and Kramatrosk with ballistics and Kh-22 missiles
Russian forces hit infrastructure facility on Zaporizhzhia's outskirts
Zelenskyy: We will bring millions of refugees home once we have enough air defence systems
RECENT NEWS
12:53
European Commission president says negotiation framework for Ukraine's accession to EU will be developed by mid-March
12:17
Ukrainian minister says operators will eventually be able to control UAVs on battlefield while in Vinnytsia or Lviv
11:45
Lukashenko says he will run in next elections, and Belarus’ "limit of revolutions" is exhausted
11:37
Back to front wearing prosthetics: story of Ukrainian defender, 20, who lost his leg in combat
11:13
updatedRussians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
All News
Advertisement: