Air-raid warning issued across Ukraine; explosions rock Poltava and Kropyvnytskyi

Iryna BalachukMonday, 19 February 2024, 13:32
The map of air-raid warnings issued across Ukraine

The Ukrainian authorities have issued a nationwide air-raid warning due to the threat of Russian ballistic missile attacks, with media reports indicating that explosions have been heard in the cities of Poltava and Kropyvnytskyi.

Source: map of air-raid warnings; Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Quote from the Air Force: "Kirovohrad, Poltava, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts are under threat from ballistic weapons! Central and eastern oblasts are also under a ballistic missile threat!".

Details: Suspilne reported that explosions had occurred in Poltava and Kropyvnytskyi.

A few minutes later, the Air Force reported that a MiG-31K fighter aircraft, capable of carrying the Kinzhal missile, had taken off from the Savasleyka airfield in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast. An air-raid warning has been issued across Ukraine.

Updated: The first all-clears have been sounded at 13:27. The danger lasted almost 1.5 hours.

At present, the threat to the southern and central oblasts remains.

This article has been updated since publication.

Subjects: air-raid warningPoltavaKropyvnytskyi
